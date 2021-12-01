TWO young men have appeared before York Magistrates' Court accused of causing serious injury to a young woman.
Ben Maurice Spink, 20, and Harry Greenall, 18, are alleged to have been driving dangerously on the A162 between Tadcaster and Sherburn-in-Elmet on July 30.
Spink, of Bramble Avenue, Wetherby, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving of a Ford car and was committed to York Crown Court for sentence.
He was released on bail and is expected to appear before a judge at that court on December 21.
The case of Greenall, of Romans Close, Riccall, was adjourned until January 5 when he will again appear before York Magistrates' Court.
He was alleged to have caused serious injury to the same woman by dangerous driving of a Vauxhall car. He was not asked to enter a plea.
Both men were charged following a crash early on July 30.
