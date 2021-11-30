POLICE are searching for three wanted men in connection to a serious assault incident and drug offences.
Leeds man, Ainsley West, 20, who has strong links with Harrogate and 18-year-old Harrogate man, Luke Gibson, are wanted in connection with a serious assault in Boroughbridge earlier this month.
Meanwhile, 19-year-old Harrogate man William Smythe is wanted for failing to attend court for drug offences.
North Yorkshire Police officers said they believe the men could be in the Harrogate area - but West may also be in Leeds.
A spokesperson said: "Significant enquiries have been ongoing to locate the trio and the force is now issuing an appeal to anyone who has seen them or knows where they are to come forward with information."
If you see any of them, or have any info about where they are, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210245826 for West and Gibson or 12210248895 for Smythe.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.