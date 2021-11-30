A POPULAR East Yorkshire venue has been decorated in all its festive glory - and features the return of a Victorian festive exhibition.
Sewerby Hall and Gardens is now decorated for the Christmas period - including 'The Making of Christmas' - exploring how the Victorians adopted some ancient customs and grafted on some of their own to create what is now our idea of the perfect Christmas.
Curator Janice Smith said: “The idea of Christmas evokes scenes of jolly old Santa and perfectly wrapped presents, a cosy room with a log fire burning brightly, a scented fir tree laden with baubles and twinkling lights Christmas dinner, crackers and cards from friends and a kiss under mistletoe.
"Yet have you ever considered who put all these ideas together? This exhibition will give you the answers.”
The house is open at weekends only during the winter season, from 11.30am - 3.30pm. Admission is £3.80 for adults and £2.70 for children. A family ticket costs £12.
The gardens and Clock Tower Café are open daily from 9.30am and the zoo is open daily from 10am. Admission to the gardens is free of charge until March 2022, but admission charges apply to the zoo.
