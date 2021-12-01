AN AMATEUR horse rider from North Yorkshire managed to raise £30,000 for cancer support as part of a charity raceday in York.

SJ Barker from Malton raised the "staggering" amount for Macmillan Cancer Support - as she joined 11 other amateur jockeys who have raised over £155,000 for the cancer charity during the the Ernest Cooper Macmillan ‘Ride of Their Lives’.

SJ, a mum of two who runs the Ryedale and Scarborough Mumbler and Whitby Mumbler parenting websites, said: "I’m delighted with this incredible achievement for such a vital cause, cancer can affect anyone at any time and I, like many others, have not been untouched by cancer and feel continually motivated by the great work of Macmillan.

“It was a huge effort and I couldn’t have done it without my amazing support team - my family and friends have been incredible.

"I never imagined I would raise over £30,000, I had an ambition of reaching £15,000 and I knew that would be hard, but to have doubled the amount is more than I could’ve hoped for.

“The race itself was an amazing experience, I felt incredibly nervous on race day but having my friends and family there cheering me on made it a day I’ll never forget."

All of the jockeys which took part in the event, held at York Racecourse in September, had to commit to raising £4,000 each for the charity.

SJ herself has raised enough money to fund a Macmillan Cancer Support Worker for a year. These vital roles coordinate the care of cancer patients and support individuals and their loved ones to feel in control of their care.

Some of the rider's fundraising activities included donating all the sponsorship money from the Ryedale and Scarborough Mumbler and Whitby Mumbler Awards 2020, as well as raffling off a tractor front weight block, donated by Agriweld Ltd based at Garton on the Wolds in East Riding.

SJ has been supported by local businesses such as Russell’s Ltd in Kirkbymoorside, Tong Garden Centre, Eden Search, GWE Biogas Ltd, Hubbway Plant Hire and Pockmor Ltd.

Jamie Davenport, Macmillan fundraising manager, said that SJ had raised a "phenomenal" amount.

"SJ’s commitment to raising money for people living with cancer has been humbling, she pulled out every stop and we can’t thank her enough. It takes real dedication, bravery and perseverance to put yourself forward for this challenge and we’re so appreciative of all the riders’ hard work", Jamie added.

Applications are now open for the Ernest Cooper Macmillan ‘Ride of Their Lives’ 2022 race, which will take place at the Macmillan Charity Raceday at York Racecourse on Saturday June 11 next year.

For more information, visit the York Racecourse website.