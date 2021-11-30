POLICE are urgently appealing for the public's help to trace a high-risk missing woman who was last seen in a North Yorkshire seaside town yesterday.
Jane Thompson, 56, who is from the North East, went missing from a hotel in Scarborough yesterday (November 29).
North Yorkshire Police said Jane was last seen leaving the Premier Inn in Burniston Road at around 2.15pm - and her family have been unable to contact her.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers are currently carrying out enquiries to locate her but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are now treating her as a high-risk missing person.
"They are now asking for anyone who may have seen Jane, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact them immediately."
Police said Jane is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, with shoulder length light brown and grey hair, which she may have tied up in in a ponytail and slicked back. She was last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket, grey skirt, grey tights and grey shoes as shown in the picture.
Anyone who has seen her, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call 101. If you have an immediate sighting, dial 999.
Quote reference number 12210251818 when providing any information.
