POLICE have now found the woman that went missing from Scarborough yesterday.
The woman went missing from a hotel in the seaside town yesterday.
Thankfully, North Yorkshire Police officers have now been able to locate her safe and well.
A spokesperson said: "A big thank you to everyone who liked and shared our appeal to find her. It makes all the difference."
