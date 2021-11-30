TWO arrests were made following an assault in a fast food restaurant in York city centre over the weekend.
The incident happened at the McDonalds in Blake Street between 3.35am and 3.50am on Saturday (November 27), when a man in his 20s sustained serious head injuries.
He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment before being discharged later that day.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail.
North Yorkshire Police issued CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to in relation to the incident. But, a spokesperson said today: "We've identified the man we wanted to speak to in connection with an assault in Blake Street, York, over the weekend. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Beth Williams or email: beth.williams@nothyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12210249748 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.