POLICE have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in a fast food restaurant in York city centre - which resulted in two arrests.
The incident happened at the McDonalds in Blake Street between 3.35am and 3.50am on Saturday (November 27), when a man in his 20s sustained serious head injuries.
He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment before being discharged later that day.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail.
North Yorkshire Police officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in this CCTV image as they believe they will have important information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Beth Williams or email: beth.williams@nothyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12210249748 when passing on information.
