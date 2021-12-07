Garry Hornby, 61, lives in Heworth and describes himself as 'semi-retired'. A member of The Press Camera Club since it first started in 2017, he says you don't need expensive equipment to take decent pictures - just a good eye...

When and why did you take up photography?

When I took up walking about 12 years back - I love capturing nature on my walks.

Why do you enjoy taking pictures?

I like to capture the moment or the season. I always try to make my photos say something and have plenty happening in them.

What equipment do you use?

Normally just a camera phone - nothing flash.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

Probably the one of my favourite band the Pet Shop Boys. I was standing at the front of one of their gigs in Newcastle, and both Neil and Chris were staring straight at me as I took the shot.

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

My home city of York. You can't beat Clarence Gardens in Autumn for autumnal colours.

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

When it started. I like sharing my photos and viewing other members' contributions.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

If I get my Tardis working it would be David Bowie on the Ziggy tour circa 1973. But on a serious note, I would love to photograph the northern lights on a clear nights in the nordic fjords.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

You don’t need flash expensive equipment, just a good eye. And you have to be prepared to be out and about and always on the lookout for what works and makes the 'money shot' as I call it.

Anything else you wish to tell us?

I'm always on the lookout for an image. I combine my love of the outdoors - walking and cycling -with my passion for photography.

Join our Camera Club

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017. Members share their

work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press