A COMEDIAN, who is "highly acclaimed" in the industry, is preparing for a brand new show in York next year.
Comedian and star of BBC2 stand-up special 'Sara Pascoe: LadsLadsLads' is back with a brand-new show, which will visit York Barbican in November next year.
Sara said she decided she wanted to be famous at 14-years-old. Since then, she has auditioned for Barrymore, scared Pete Burns and ruined Hugh Grant’s birthday.
Sara is a highly acclaimed comedian, writer, and actor. She wrote and starred in her recent BBC2 sitcom Out Of Her Mind, and is the celebrated host of BBC2’s The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC’s Last Woman On Earth, Dave’s Comedians Giving Lectures and Comedy Central’s Guessable.
Sara also wrote and performed the BBC Radio 4 series Modern Monkey and the BBC2 short Sara Pascoe vs Monogamy, which was inspired by her first book, Animal. Her second book, Sex Power Money, was a Sunday Times bestseller, and the accompanying podcast of the same name garnered millions of listens and multiple award nominations during its run.
Get tickets for Sara Pascoe at York Barbican on November 24 2022 from Friday December 3 at 10am at the venue's website.
