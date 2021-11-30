A SHOW business star is set to celebrate the "magical journey" of his career with his new tour - including a show in York.
John Barrowman is back on tour with his new show ‘I am What I am’ and visits York Barbican next year.
John is the "epitome of show business." He is a whirlwind of talent, the ultimate crossover artist - he can sing, dance, act, present and on occasion he judges - and has mapped out a successful career on both sides of the Atlantic.
John said: "From the West End to Broadway, this has been the amazing journey of my musical theatre career. I’ve worked with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Cameron Mackintosh to name a few.
"I’ve performed at the National Theatre and on Broadway. I’ve lived my dreams. My new show is a celebration of that wonderful journey. I’ll perform songs from the biggest musicals I’ve starred in."
The classic song from the La Cage 'I am What I am' has become his signature tune, with which he closes his live shows.
Get tickets for John Barrowman at York Barbican in May next year from Friday December 3 at 10am at the venue's website.
