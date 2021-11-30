A TV show is searching for people from York with various medical conditions to appear on its third series.
Following on from the success of the first two series, the doors to the Skin A+E clinic will open again, where a team of top UK dermatologists will give participants a free consultation, advice and medical treatment if appropriate.
A spokesperson for the show said: "Perhaps your condition doesn’t qualify for treatment on the NHS, or your treatment has been delayed? Have you been unable to find the right treatment for your skin condition? Or are you on a long waiting list?
"Our team of dermatologists would love to help you. If you, or someone you know, has a skin condition then the team at Boom would like to hear from you."
Applicants who are picked must be willing to talk openly and frankly about their condition and be available for filming for one day in January 2022. All applicants must be legal residents of the UK, currently live in the UK and be aged 18 and above.
The deadline for applications is January 14.
To get more information and fill in an application form, email the production company at: skin@boom-tv.co.uk
