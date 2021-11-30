I was saddened to learn of the recent disastrous fire at the Star Inn, Harome. I recall many happy hours spent there.

When Canon John de Beverley Bateman was Rector of Harome, the Star was always referred to as ‘the Parish Office’!

I am sure I am not alone in wishing the present owner success in its resurrection.

The Reverend Richard A Robson, Brownlow Street, York