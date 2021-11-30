On a windy day, City of York Council decides to close one of the markets in town on grounds of ‘safety’ (Shambles Market in York closed due to Storm Arwen, Press online, November 7).
But why only one of them? And based on what criteria?
Does it close the luxury tourist market selling unnecessary items to out-of-town shoppers?
Or does it close the centuries’ old market selling essential items, such as fruit and vegetables, to its residents?
York’s residents will not need to be told the answer.
When I walked through the Shambles Market on Saturday November 27 , there was no danger from the wind.
But the empty stalls spoke volumes about the loss of living wages incurred by the stall holders.
City of York Council endlessly privileges unsustainable ‘tourism’ over residents’ interests. Now with climate collapse that should cease.
But here we witness quite the reverse: the effects of climate collapse - high winds - are used to justify the closure of the most sustainable form of shopping in York. And the least sustainable forms are allowed to continue.
What a crazy city.
Helen Hills, Southlands Road, York
