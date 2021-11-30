FIREFIGHTERS are tackling a fire at a waste disposal site this morning.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 3.34am today (November 29) to Rufforth near York.
A spokesman for the service said at 7.15am: "Crews from Acomb and York responded to reports of a waste fire at a waste disposal site.
"This incident is ongoing."
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.