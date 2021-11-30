POLICE have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to about an incident of concern relating to a child.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We need to speak to the woman in this CCTV image in relation to an incident of concern for a young child in Poundland on Flowergate, Whitby.
"The incident happened shortly before 4pm on November 29, so we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the woman to get in touch, as we believe she can help us with our enquiries.
"If you know who this woman is or have any information about the woman’s whereabouts, please get in touch. Dial 999 or email generalenquiries@northyorkshire.police.uk with any information."
