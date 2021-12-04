WHY, when high winds bring waves as high as container ships crashing into our coastline, do some people make a beeline for the ends of piers or the edge of coastal promenades?
Footage emerged last weekend of such a person almost being swallowed up by a colossal wave on Scarborough front.
People who take their lives in their hands in this way are dubbed ‘thrill seekers’. I can think of another name for them but wouldn’t be allowed to print it here.
No doubt they think such antics are a great laugh, better still if a mate comes along to film it for YouTube.
But by risking being swept out to sea they are putting not only themselves in danger but the lifeboat crew who may be called to rescue them.
Their behaviour is idiotic and selfish to say the least.
