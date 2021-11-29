PLANS for a major block of student flats in York city centre have been withdrawn.

The moves follows the developers scaling back plans on the Foss Islands Road site earlier this year.

Developers Gregory Projects and the Hire Group had originally sought to build 133 flats in a five storey scheme on the 0.2ha site.

They currently contain buildings used by Enterprise Rent-a-Car and Just Tyres, which would have been demolished to make way for the scheme.

Their latest plans, submitted in October, proposed 109 flats over four floors.

The developers promised "high quality studios and cluster apartments, study and social space provided for the students which in turn will create a sense of home and community."

They also said of their latest plans: "The scheme acknowledges the comments made in relation to the impact, scale and massing of the development.

"The revised scheme is a response to the comments received by the consultees in the need to action the concerns with a development more sympathetic to the proximity of the city walls and also with the need for an appreciation of the overall setting of the site."

The move comes as the planning committee of City of York Council is recommended to approve plans for 276 student flats on the Mecca Bingo hall site in Fishergate on Thursday.