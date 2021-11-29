THE Covid rate in an area of North Yorkshire is now more than double the national average.
Public Health England says the rolling seven-day average in Sherburn-in-Elmet and South Milford in the week to November 24 was 933.3 per 100,000 population.
That compares with a UK average of 440.3.
York's rate has fallen again - to 348.8 cases per 100,000 population - while North Yorkshire's rate is down to 501.6 and East Yorkshire's has fallen to 479.3.
