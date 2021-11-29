UPDATED 6.50PM: The road has now reopened and traffic is now easing.
A MAJOR road in York is closed both ways.
An accident has shut the A1237 York outer ring road both ways closed with queueing traffic from the A59 to Main Street, Knapton.
There is currently traffic backing up beyond Clifton Moor Retail Park with more queues on the eastbound A59 through Poppleton, and heavy delays through York including in Shipton Road and Wiggington Road due to traffic diverting away from the area.
The road was closed at 4.45pm.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible and it's not known at this stage whether or not anyone has been injured in the crash.
More to follow.
