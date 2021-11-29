A MAN is suspected to have broken his leg at a shopping centre.
Emergency services were called in at about 10.30am yesterday (November 28) to Foss Island Retail Park in Foss Islands Road in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say a crew from York assisted a man who had fallen and suffered a suspected broken leg.
They administered first aid until the arrival of an ambulance on the scene.
