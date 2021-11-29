YORK and North Yorkshire are set for a much milder day tomorrow with temperatures into double figures - before colder weather returns later in the week.
Temperatures are predicted to rise as high as 11C in York tomorrow, after barely rising above 0C over the snowy weekend, but with a blanket of dark, grey cloud preventing any sunshine.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says temperatures will slip back to 8C on Wednesday, but with more sunshine, and then down to 4C on Thursday.
