THE new police, fire and crime commissioner for North Yorkshire spent her first day in the role meeting with victims and survivors of crime, promising them that her priority is to give a voice to those who struggle to be heard.

Conservative Zoë Metcalfe was elected last week to replace Philip Allott who resigned as commissioner in October after a unanimous vote of no confidence in him by the area's police and crime panel of councillors.

His resignation followed a storm of protest after he suggested former York woman Sarah Everard should not have "submitted" to being arrested by Wayne Couzens, the Metropolitan police officer who kidnapped and murdered her, and suggested that women needed to be more "streetwise" about police powers of arrest.

Today Ms Metcalfe’s first official meetings were with individuals and organisations from groups across North Yorkshire and York who support those who have lived through domestic abuse, been victims of sexual violence and experienced the tragic impact of drugs within their communities.

The commissioner heard about the innovative approach being taken with restorative justice which brings together those harmed by crime with those responsible in an attempt to reduce reoffending.

She also met with representatives of the North Yorkshire Youth Commission and gave her commitment to carry on supporting and listening to young people.

Later in the day the commissioner met with North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lisa Winward and Interim Chief Fire Officer Jonathan Foster.

Ms Metcalfe said: “Part of my role is to give a voice to those who struggle to be heard – whether that is victims of crime, survivors of violence and abuse or communities who don’t feel safe.

“Meeting individuals who represent these groups and those organisations who support them, even before the chief constable and chief fire officer, was important for me and I hope sends a message that I am determined to restore trust in this role and always put victims and survivors of crime first. I look forward to meeting many more people from across North Yorkshire and York in the weeks ahead.

“The job of a Commissioner is to hold our police and fire services to account and that is what I will do, but I also know that everyone within North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire fire and rescue service takes their role protecting people incredibly seriously.

“While I will always challenge when needed, I will also support them in their efforts and work to ensure they have the resources they need to keep us safe.”

Ms Metcalfe is a Harrogate district and county councillor who is a project manager for a property asset management company and has set up and run a children’s mental health charity.