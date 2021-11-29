A COUNCIL library and customer service centre in an East Yorkshire town has been closed by a boiler breakdown.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said that due to the breakdown - and consequent lack of heating - it was currently unable to open the Pocela Centre in Pocklington.
"We will reopen as soon as the problem is rectified and apologise for any inconvenience caused," said a spokesman.
