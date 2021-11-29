THE chameleon whose care at Acomb Pets led to the prosecution of the shop's owner is doing well, the RSPCA has said.
York magistrates heard the three-year-old pet called Derek was injured during a stay at the shop's boarding section in August while its owner while she carried out repairs on its vivarium.
When she picked it up eight days later it had pus oozing from a wound, it was unable to eat, it was dehydrated and its skin was dry and paper like.
RSPCA Inspector Alice Wilson said: “I am pleased to say following veterinary treatment Derek is now doing well and is back at home with his grateful owner.”
Shop owner Mark James Eaton, 42, of Woodlea Avenue, Acomb, admitted allowing an animal to suffer at the shop in Hebden Rise.
The court heard he told the inspector the chameleon had been bit by a locust and the injury had been healing.
