IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five York rugby union teams from the past.
Pictured above, the York Railway Institute Rugby Union Colts 1962 team.
Standing (left to right): E Eden (reserve), D Cooper, J Walker, B Baker, M Pickard, D Hodge, R Curry, D Malborn, J Stephenson. Front row: K Neal, K Spencer, D Wong, F Storr, A Atkinson (captain), D Herbert, W Carline.
Next up...
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE RUFC 1967: Standing (left to right): T D Clegg, D Hodge, D Cooper, R Jessop, and W H Carling. In front: D J Richardson, D Wong, O E L Lord, and M Wong.
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE RUFC 1967: Standing (left to right): D Cooper, B Hodgson, A D J Hart, D Hodge, M Donoghue, R Jessop, K Kilvington, B Garside. In front: B Shearsmith, M Wong, D Wong, O E L Lord, D K Johnson, D J Richardson, J A Bygate.
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE RUFC TEAM 1967: Back: F Storr, B Garside, O E L Lord, J Bygate, B Shearsmith, D Wong, A Fraser, M Donoghue. Front: D Powell, M Overton, J B Hodgson, D Ward, A Hart, D Hodge and D Johnson.
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE COLTS RUGBY UNION TEAM 1973: Standing (left to right): B Eccles, R M Mounsey, T Wood, C Butcher, Heptinstall, L Shutt, A D Allen, M Sims, D Field and A Clayton. Front (left to right): M Wade, N Briggs, S Heslop, J R De Vries, and B Heslop.
