A MUCH-LOVED community fun run is set to make a triumphant return next year.

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race will be going ahead in June 2022, returning after two years of absence.

Covid has caused the race to be cancelled over the past two years, by organisers, the Knaresborough Lions had promised they would return as soon as they were able and they're making plans for next year.

The event which has been described as one of Northern England’s grandest spectacles will be staged on Saturday, June 11.

The first Bed Race was held in 1966 and last year was the first time the event was ever cancelled, although albeit parts of the course were omitted in 1972 and 1988 due to flooding of the River Nidd.

The race combines athleticism with eccentricity with each year seeing a different theme for contenders. This year’s theme will be ‘The Environment: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’.

Chairman of the Lions organising committee Kevin Lloyd said: “Teams can interpret this as they will and the broadest array will be encouraged as always,” he said. “They can even reuse and recycle decorations from previous years. As ever, the accent is on fun for what is a tremendous family day which has caught the imaginations of people all over the world.

“We get plenty of interest and bed racing in Knaresborough has spawned similar events in many countries. When would-be organisers contact us, we give them copies of our forms, publicity materials and plenty of helpful advice.

“At the top of the list, though, we say that what they really want is a rugged old town with medieval streets, a river which runs through a gorge and big enough to swim across, and panoramic views of some of the best scenery found anywhere. If they haven’t got that, then we wish them plenty of luck.”

The Lions have maintained an appetite to resume the Bed Race throughout both cancellations. The event prides itself on continuity.

Kevin said: “We will ensure that it remains one of the finest, funniest and fiercest encounters of the annual sports calendar in Yorkshire.”

The course is just under two and a half miles long and runs through parks, the Nidd Gorge, town streets and McIntosh Park amongst other areas of Knaresborough before concluding with a swim in the River Nidd.

The race is organised by volunteers of the Knaresborough Lion Club and allows money to be distributed to charity and other good causes.

The fee of the event is covered by sponsorship as well as advertising, charitable contribution and income from spectators.

Entry forms will be available from January 1, 2022. Teams will need to submit these forms by February. The race field is for 90 teams, and forms will be available at www.bedrace.co.uk.