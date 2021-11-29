THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen, latest statistics show.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today it was now treating 52 Covid inpatients at the two sites, four of whom were in intensive care.
The number is down from 82 at the beginning of November and compares with 242 at the height of the pandemic's second wave in January.
Meanwhile, City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report said that as of last Tuesday, there were 35 confirmed Covid-19 patients in General/Acute beds at York Hospital, compared with a peak of 157 on January 19.
It said there were three confirmed Covid-19 patients in York's Intensive Treatment Unit, compared with a peak number of 19 on May 10 last year.
The report also said that three care homes in the council's area had confirmed infections, involving at least one staff member or resident, as of last Thursday, and 321 primary and secondary school children had tested positive across 49 schools in the seven days to November 22.
It said the University of York and York St John University had 29 and 23 individuals respectively who were self-isolating after positive tests.
