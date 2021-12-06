Lucy and Vanessa Seddon started their decorative antiques business Helston Street in 2015. Initially they had a small outlet at Thorp Arch, then opened in Spark:York, before moving to Scarcroft Road in 2019.

Since then, they have survived the pandemic and lockdown, and are still going strong.

Here's their story:

What do you sell in Helston Street?

We sell a range of decorative antiques, a lot of which are sourced from France where we have a house in the Dordogne Valley. We also specialise in dried flowers. We dry all our own flowers from fresh and create one off wreaths and bouquets to customers' requests. We also create pieces for other businesses locally and nationally, the latest being Christmas wreaths for Fired Earth to use in their window displays.

What makes your business stand out from others?

Everything we sell is one off, which you won’t find anywhere else. We personally source all our vintage products by visiting fairs in England and brocantes in France, only choosing items we would have in our own homes. By doing this the shop is constantly changing and evolving, which keeps customers returning regularly.

Being a Mother/Daughter team also ensures a consistently friendly welcome and atmosphere - we regard our customers as our friends.

How has the business adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

During lockdown we focused our business online selling through our website. We created a 'lockdown collection' meaning customers could send gift boxes to friends they couldn’t see. We created dried floral rainbows that were a great success and wreath-making kits that customers did at home over zoom.

What is your favourite story/anecdote about Helston Street?

We are well known for our 'dried floral ceiling' which hangs above the entrance of the shop. This was inspired by a beautiful soap shop we once visited in France in Collonges La Rouge. Almost every customer that comes through the door comments on it and it has been photographed many times!

Helston Street, 4 Scarcroft Road, York, YO23 1NB.

T: 01904 675725. E: helstonstreet@hotmail.com