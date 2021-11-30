A COMMUNITY flood hub in York has reopened to update residents on flood defence work in the city.

The hub, situated in the old electricity sub-station in Wellington Row, updates residents on how vulnerable areas will be protected from flooding from the River Ouse and the River Foss.

It had closed due to the pandemic restrictions, but has now reopened with the launch of the Environment Agency's Flood Action campaign, offering residents advice on how they can prepare themselves this winter for the risk of flooding.

Chris Ashcroft, of the York flood alleviation scheme team at the Environment Agency, which manages the risk of flooding in the city, said: “It’s great to be able to reopen this hub and meet the community again, it's a really useful venue to display our flood defence proposals and for people to stop by and chat to us.

“Our reopening comes with the launch of our annual flood campaign, so we’ll also be able to advise people in flood risk areas like York so they know what to do in a flood and how to create a flood plan to help reduce the impact of flooding.”

The hub will detail information on flood defence work - which has received a £45 million funding boost in York - is progressing.

The cash, which was secured after the December 2015 floods, goes towards the 18 flood cells across York, which were installed to better protect 2,000 homes and businesses.

The hub also includes information on property flood protection products, with the Environment Agency staff available to answer questions.

Agency staff are working on flood defence schemes across areas of York that are vulnerable to flooding, including Clementhorpe, Museum Gardens, Marygate, and Lower Bootham, as well as other environmental improvements across York.

When more flood alleviation measures are announced, they will on display at the hub for visitors' to inspect.

York experienced the worst flooding in a generation in December 2015, as the River Ouse rose 5.2 metres above its normal level, causing 250 people to evacuate their homes and dozens of people forced into temporary accommodation provided by the City of York Council.

Following the devastation, the Government pledged the £45 million to the Environment Agency to protect 2,000 properties in York from future floods.

The Environment Agency has been working to improve flood defences to reduce the risk of flooding as part of a York five year plan.

The hub is open on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10am until 4pm, with Covid-19 safety measures in place.

Residents in York who are worried about flood risk this winter can sign up to free flood warnings by visiting www.gov.uk/flood or contacting Floodline on 0345 988 1188.