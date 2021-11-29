A YORK school has been forced to close early today due to a major power cut.
Archbishop Holgate's School has told parents that it will be shutting just after midday today.
In a text to parents, the school said: "Due to a complete power outage school will unfortunately need to close at 12.10pm."
Parents have been asked to contact the school by text if their child is unable to get home safely.
"They will be kept at school until you advise of arrangements."
The message added: "The A41, A42, ARCO1 and 748 will be leaving early."
