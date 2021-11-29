A BUSINESS honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for the second time in three years has won further praise from a local MP.

C-Kore Systems Ltd in Escrick was one of only 122 companies across the UK to receive the Queen's Award this year for their contribution to international trade.

The accolade followed a Queen's Award for Innovation in 2019 for C-Kore Systems which provides state-of-the-art equipment for subsea electrical testing to customers worldwide.

Thirsk and Malton MP, Kevin Hollinrake, who visited the subsea company said: "I'm thrilled that a North Yorkshire based business has been recognised in this way - it is well deserved.

"As someone who has spent my pre-MP career building a business, I recognise the importance of this award from two perspectives, both about innovation in the Yorkshire area as well as the benefit of such companies to the local economy.

"I will continue to campaign for a fairer deal for the North and C-Kore's award will no doubt give the company global recognition, as well as increased commercial value, vital for areas such as North Yorkshire."

Founded in 2014 C-Kore Systems aimed to bring modern technology to the subsea industry of fully submerged ocean equipment, operations or applications.

The company is looking to grow by more than 50 per cent this year and is selling to the USA, Brazil, Norway, Africa and Australasia.

Now in its 55th year, the Queen’s Award for Enterprise is the most prestigious business award in the UK recognising outstanding achievement, with the Queen personally approving all winners.

Tim Overfield, managing director, previously said that its success in 2019, winning both the Queen’s Award and Subsea UK’s Innovation and Technology Award - an award which recognises the British subsea sector - had led to a major boost. With news spreading on how its products were changing the industry practice on how subsea testing is conducted, its international trade increased by more than 600 per cent, he said.