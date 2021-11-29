A MAN who stopped breathing after he was attacked in the street has said thank you to the woman who saved his life.
North Yorkshire Police say that earlier this month, one of their officers, PC Nagina Akhtar was out on patrol when she came across a man on the floor who was bleeding heavily.
A police spokesman said: "She found that the man, Shane, had been badly assaulted and had stopped breathing.
"In an effort to preserve his life, she immediately began to administer CPR and managed to get him breathing again before paramedics rushed him off to hospital."
Days later, Shane came into Thirsk Police Station to hand deliver a beautiful bouquet of flowers to say thank you to Nagina.
Speaking of the incident Nagina said: “I am absolutely overjoyed that Shane has made a full and speedy recovery.
"Thank you to the off-duty doctor and the Thirsk PCSOs that assisted me.
"No one signs up to this job expecting gifts, but moments like this really make our day and show that what we do helps to make our county a better place."
