A YOUNG entrepreneur from York has won national recognition for his work in the transatlantic motoring market.

Tom Maxwell was named young director of the year at this year’s Institute of Directors awards.

The 26-year-old who is the managing partner and chief executive of Twisted North America, Twisted Middle East and Twisted EV, won the title, having been shortlisted in the category for the Yorkshire & North East region last month.

The accolade was in recognition for his work for the USA branch of North Yorkshire-based Twisted Automotive.

Twisted is an automotive company which specialises in engineering modifications, refurbishments, and enhancements to Land Rover Defender vehicles.

Leading models in the North American market are now including the Twisted NA-V8 and the California series NAS-E.

Twisted’s base of operations has largely been from Thirsk since the company was established in 2000 but it has recently begun to expand.

Tom is leading the way, overseeing the launch into the US market in April last year after establishing a new workshop in Virginia.

The young director award recognises the individual impact Tom has had on the new venture, with his leadership and expertise allowing the company to gain a foothold across the Atlantic.

It also underlines the success of Twisted North America as a company, which turned over $7 million in its first 12 months and is now in a position to branch out further.

The IoD Yorkshire & North East Director of the Year Awards aim to raise awareness of the notable contribution business leaders are making to the economic prosperity in the region.

They also recognise the individuals who have shown the highest standards of leadership and forward thinking, with Tom doing that in reaffirming Twisted as a key player in both in the UK and American markets.

He said: “To win such a coveted award is a huge privilege, both on a personal and professional level, amid some really strong candidates, congratulation to all the other finalists.

“To me this award is more recognition for the whole Twisted team, who have worked tirelessly to make big strides in the American market, which has demanded a lot of hard work and dedication, so a big thankyou to everyone involved.

“We’re happy with the progress we’re making and to receive awards for your efforts affirms that we’re heading in the right direction and as a company we’re extremely excited to see what we can achieve in the future as the Twisted brand continues to grow.”

Tom was also a finalist in the young entrepreneur of the year category in the 23rd annual Growing Business Awards.

As well as branching out into North America, Twisted is also expanding into the Middle East through the launch of Twisted Middle East, where a new workshop in Dubai opened this year.