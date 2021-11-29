UPDATE 11AM: The road has now reopened and traffic is returning to normal.
A MAJOR route in to York is closed after an accident.
Reports are coming in of a crash on the A64 at Claxton this morning (November 29).
The road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to accident around Scotchman Lane.
Drivers are being asked to take extra care on the roads this morning with freezing temperatures down below zero making icy roads widespread across York, North and East Yorkshire.
It's not known if anyone has been injured in the accident, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time if at all possible.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.