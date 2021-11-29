UPDATED 7.05AM: The accident has been cleared and traffic is returning to normal.
REPORTS are coming in of an accident on a major road this morning.
There are reports of accident on the A170, the main road between Pickering and Scarborough at High Street Ebberston in Ryedale near Main Street.
Traffic is currently coping well, but drivers are being asked to take extra care on the roads this morning with freezing temperatures down below zero making icy roads widespread across York, North and East Yorkshire.
It's not known if anyone has been injured in the accident, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time if at all possible.
More to follow.
