A FLOOD alert has been issued in the wake of Storm Arwen.
The Environment Agency has a flood alert in force for the Upper Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton, and Priorpot Beck in Norton.
The agency issued the alert last night (November 28) saying: " River levels will continue to remain high as a result of rainfall over the past few days.
"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible overnight on Sunday, November 28.
"No further significant rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads.
"Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses, and do not walk or drive through flood water."
