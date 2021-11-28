THE Santa Fun Run and Christmas lights switch which were due to take place this afternoon (Sunday) in Norton have been cancelled due to the weather conditions.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: "We are sad to announce with the ice on the roads and footpaths and the low temperatures the Santa Fun Run and Light Swtich On are CANCELLED. Runners' safety is paramount."
The Norton Santa Fun Run was due to returnn this year with special guest Amanda Owen - the Yorkshire Shepherdess.
Pickering Christmas light switch was also cancelled yesterday (Saturday) due to the adverse weather conditions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.