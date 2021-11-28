A VEHICLE landed on its roof during a road collision in North Yorkshire - and fire crews were called to the scene.
A crew from Settle responded to a report of a two-vehicle vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.30pm on the A65 at Austwick last night.
It resulted in one vehicle landing on its roof.
The crews moved the vehicles into a safe position and assisted with recovery. They also carried out traffic management.
