FIRE crews were called to help cut two elderly people free after a two-vehicle collision in North Yorkshire.
Crews from Richmond and Colburn responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Melsonby at around 5.25pm yesterday.
The collision resulted in two elderly occupants becoming medically trapped in their vehicle.
The crews stabilised the vehicle and then assisted ambulance crews with extricating the occupants.
Both casualties were taken to hospital via road ambulance for precautionary checks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.