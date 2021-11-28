FIRE crews were called to help cut two elderly people free after a two-vehicle collision in North Yorkshire.

Crews from Richmond and Colburn responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Melsonby at around 5.25pm yesterday.

The collision resulted in two elderly occupants becoming medically trapped in their vehicle.

The crews stabilised the vehicle and then assisted ambulance crews with extricating the occupants.

Both casualties were taken to hospital via road ambulance for precautionary checks.