THIS area of York has the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city according to the latest data.
Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe is shown to have the highest rate in the city with a rate of 723.9 cases per 100,000 population and 60 cases. This means the area is shaded purple on the map as the rate is between 400 - 799.
Wigginton is shown to have the second highest rate at 693.9 caes per 100,000 population and 42 cases in the area.
York city centre has the lowest Covid case rate in the city at 136.4 cases per 100,000 population - meaning the area is shaded light blue on the map as the rate is between 100 - 199. There are 19 cases in the area.
In areas surrounding York, Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake is shaded dark purple as the rate stands at 868.1 cases per 100,000 population - with 56 cases in the area.
Church Fenton, Appleton and Wistow is also shaded dark purple as the rate is 961.7 cases per 100,000 population.
