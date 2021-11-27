THE Prime Minister (PM) has announced that there will be changes to the Covid-19 regulations in the UK - including changes in rules on the borders and face coverings.
After two cases of the new Covid variant known as Omicron have been found in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in a press conference at Downing Street today that anyone arriving in the UK will be asked to take a PCR test for Covid-19 on the second day and must self isolate until they provide a negative test.
The PM said he does not want to stop travel and border measures can only slow down the spread of any new variant - not stop it. He said he hopes he will be able to lift measures at a later date.
The rules on face coverings in shops and on public transport will also be tightened, the Prime Minister added.
The rules will be reviewed in three weeks.
