WARNINGS have been issued to residents as Storm Arwen continues to sweep across the county.

North Yorkshire Weather said 110mph was the highest wind gust so far in North Yorkshire near Settle and 69mph in Ryedale on Blakey Ridge

A police spokesperson said: "Storm Arwen is still wreaking havoc across the county so if you do have to go out, please, please, take care.

"North Yorkshire Police are receiving numerous calls about fallen trees so here are a few tips to help you stay safe in windy conditions.

"Before setting off on a journey check for any road closure information - see Highways Agency for road closures

"If you come across a fallen tree or any debris causing an obstruction in the road this is what to do:- If the obstruction is an immediate danger call North Yorkshire Police on 999 If there's no immediate danger, call the council and ask for the Highways Department.

"Most importantly, don't put yourself in any danger by trying to remove the debris yourself on a busy road.

"When driving keep both of your hands on the wheel in case of gusts of wind.

"Reduce your speed then stronger gusts won't blow you as far off course.

"Cyclists and motorcyclists are extremely vulnerable so please pass wide and slow.

"Avoid towing horseboxes, caravans etc.

"Always follow road closure instructions Stay safe out there everyone."

