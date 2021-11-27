PICKERING Christmas light switch has been cancelled today (November 27) due to the adverse weather conditions.
The town's Christmas lights switch-on was due to take place, from 3pm to 6pm compered by Magic Mike.
Castle Howard has also closed the house and gardens and Dalby Forest is shut.
A spokesperson for Castle Howard said: "Having assessed the current weather on site and the updated forecast we have taken the difficult decision to close the House and Gardens today, Saturday 27th November.
"Due to the density of trees within the Gardens, and also having taken advice on the large Christmas marquee structure, we are concerned about the health and safety of our visitors and staff. With several areas of the site being closed we do not feel the ticket price justifies the experience guests would have today.
"All ticket holders will receive an email from See Tickets offering an exchange or refund, and we will be working to add extra capacity, time slots and opening days to our Christmas schedule to ensure we can re-allocate todays ticket holders into alternative sessions. Please do bear with us and we would advise you not to ring Castle Howard, and ask ticket holders to make any queries direct with See Tickets."
