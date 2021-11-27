FIRE crews have been called to help deal with tiles falling from roofs due to the strong winds in a North Yorkshire seaside town.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been called to the incident in Sandringham Street in Scarborough.
Multiple properties in the area have tiles falling from their roofs. The fire service have advised people to avoid the area and remain indoors as it's "extremely dangerous."
The fire service shared this on Twitter:
Multiple properties in Sandringham Street in Scarborough have tiles falling from their roofs. Please avoid this area it's very dangerous.— North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) November 27, 2021
