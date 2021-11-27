A POPULAR market in York city centre is closed today to ensure the safety of traders and customers during the strong winds from Storm Arwen.
Shambles Market in the city is closed today - but is scheduled to reopen again tomorrow.
A spokesperson said on Instagram: "The health and safety of traders and customers is paramount and with the red weather warning we made the call early this morning."
The parasols in the market have been taken down and some seating will also be closed.
"The stalls are exposed to the weather on all sides. For the traders stock and wellbeing, this was the right decision to make. Thank you for your patience.", the spokespeson added.
Some staff will remain on site should any help be required.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.