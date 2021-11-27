A YORK-BASED band are ready to "rock the north" after recording their debut album at the renowned Abbey Road Studios - alongside a sound engineer who has worked with some of the best.

The four-piece band, One Iota, went to the world famous studios in London last month to finish recording their first album, More Than You Take.

They collaborated with Chris Bolster, one of the world's leading sound engineers. His impressive CV includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Oasis, Foo Fighters, and Radiohead - and now One Iota.

The project is an offshoot of The Threetles, a popular Beatles covers band who play sold-out shows across the region. The band is now made up of Adam Dawson on keys, Andy Bowen on electric guitar, James Brown on acoustic guitar and Phil Everard on drums - and all four members provide vocals.

Speaking on recording at Abbey Road, Andy said: "The project was originally intended as a three song EP to be released by The Threetles. But ,before we knew it, we had 14 songs.

"I definitely hit a purple patch in my creativity, more so than ever before in my life. Possibly from not playing live during lockdown, and also from being inspired by the project."

Meanwhile, Adam said: "It's funny how the songwriting evolved. The initial three songs were heavily Beatles-inspired but as the song count grew, we heard lots of influences coming through, from Squeeze and Queen through to Britpop."

The band formed as Andy and Phil were in local covers act The Mojos for 13 years. Adam is a singer-songwriter and school teacher and he first met James when he was a pupil in Adam's English lesson as an 11-year-old.

Phil said: "I’m just proud to be playing again, it’s been a while. I wasn’t sure I’d ever join another band, it’s easy for life to get in the way. I actually pre-ordered the album before I was in the band."

The Covid-19 lockdowns imposed challenges on the project. But, the foursome said they were inspired by the support of their fanbase to carry on with it.

"I certainly thought it was going to be hard because of how difficult it was for everyone financially at the time, but I was surprised and overwhelmed by how many people pre-ordered", said James.

The band will be playing York's 365-seater venue The Joseph Rowntree Theatre on January 21 next year. For one night only, the full live band including live string arrangements will celebrate the launch of their debut album.

The album, 'More Than You Take', is released in January 2022. The singles 'The Otherside' and 'Summer Daze' are available now on Spotify and Apple Music.