VALUABLE machinery worth tens of thousands of pounds has been stolen during a rural burglary in North Yorkshire.
Between midnight and 5.30am in the early hours of yesterday (November 26), thieves drove over fields in two 4x4 pickup-type vehicles, and broke into secure outbuildings at Danby Wiske near Northallerton.
North Yorkshire Police said the thieves stole a Beta Evo 2016 trials bike, an Ifor Williams tipping trailer, an Ifor Williams plant trailer, 2,000 litres of white diesel and tank, and a TP 250 PTO Wood Chipper 2020 - a rare piece of equipment not widely found in this country.
The stolen property is worth tens of thousands of pounds, police said.
Police are now appealing for support from the public. Anyone who has any information about the burglary - for example, they saw suspicious activity around the time, or have since been offered property for sale - is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101.
Quote reference 12210248961 when passing information.
