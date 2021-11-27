FIRE crews in North Yorkshire have been called to deal with a number of incidents caused by the strong winds from Storm Arwen overnight.
At around 9.30pm yesterday, Bedale fire crew responded to a seven-metre long tree which had fallen onto a building, damaging some roof tiles and coming to rest against a propane tank in Londonderry. The crew isolated tank and removed the tree, enabling access to property. No persons were injured.
At 9.50pm, Harrogate crews including the aerial ladder platform, were called to Church Close in Killinghall to remove large sections of a flat roof from a dormer after the roof had started flapping due to the high winds. The crews worked for almost two hours until the roof was removed.
In station view in Harrogate, a fire officer and Knaresbrough fire crew used a saw to clear access to a premises for disabled residents following a tree falling at the entrance.
A Northallerton crew responded to a caller who believed his roof had blown off in Brompton. On arrival fire crew found a three car carport from an unknown location wedged against the side of the house. A saw was used to cut structure up and make it safe.
