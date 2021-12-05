YORK has lost many of it shops and department stores over the years, but Browns in St Sampson's Square remains a stalwart of the city retail scene.
Originally called Rhodes Brown after its founder, Henry Rhodes Brown, the shop first opened as a draper's in 1886.
It became WP Brown in 1919 when his son, William, took over, remaining so for decades before it became revamped as Browns in the 1980s.
Browns has come a long way since Henry Rhodes Brown, twice Lord Mayor of York, first opened the family business- a drapery and clothing warehouse in Nessgate, York.
Six years later he expanded it by acquiring a property in St Sampson’s Square and turning it into the Six Pence Half Penny Bazaar, forerunner to the Browns department store we know today.
Our photo today shows Browns in 1954. On the right you can see The Golden Lion hotel which Browns expanded into.
